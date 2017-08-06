One shot overnight in NW Huntsville

Police responded to a shooting in NW Huntsville around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Fairbanks St. and Love Ave.

Sgt. Stacy Bates of the Huntsville Police Department tells us that an argument led to one man being shot in the foot.

Police have spoken to the suspect, but so far the victim has been uncooperative. No arrests have been made.

The incident is still under investigation.

