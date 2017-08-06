Decatur weighing costs of city recycling program

Decatur city officials say recycling costs should be paid by the customer, not the city.

We told you about the ongoing debate on alleyway pick up, now council members are saying the rest of the city's services should be re-evaluated as well.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, it costs around $650,000 a year to recycle.

City officials aren't sure the cost is worth it.

