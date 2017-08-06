Decatur weighing costs of city recycling program

Decatur city officials say recycling costs should be paid by the customer, not the city.More >>
Decatur city officials say recycling costs should be paid by the customer, not the city.More >>
Police responded to a shooting in NW Huntsville around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Police responded to a shooting in NW Huntsville around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Big changes going on at the University of North Alabama, with construction crews working on two major projects.More >>
Big changes going on at the University of North Alabama, with construction crews working on two major projects.More >>
ALEA reports that Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a fatal accident in Limestone County.More >>
ALEA reports that Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a fatal accident in Limestone County.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a 16-year-old drown on Lewis Smith Lake southwest of Cullman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a 16-year-old drown on Lewis Smith Lake southwest of Cullman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Hiroshima marks A-bomb anniversary, as North Korean missile tests loom, with call to eliminate nuclear weapons.More >>
Hiroshima marks A-bomb anniversary, as North Korean missile tests loom, with call to eliminate nuclear weapons.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>