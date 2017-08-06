Major construction projects underway at UNA

Big changes going on at the University of North Alabama, with construction crews working on two major projects.

The first is tearing down Floyd Hall at the center of campus to build a new nursing building in its place.

Our news partners at the Times Daily tell us there’s another project in progress just a few blocks away.

Contractors are working on renovating the human sciences, hospitality and design department. They're putting in more classrooms and student work space.

The cost for this phase of the project is just over one million dollars.

