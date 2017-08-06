One killed in crash involving a car and bicycle in Athens - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

One killed in crash involving a car and bicycle in Athens

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

ALEA reports that Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a fatal accident in Limestone County. 

We will bring you more on this as additional information becomes available. 

