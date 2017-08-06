Teen who drowned at Lewis Smith Lake identified

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a 16-year-old drowned on Lewis Smith Lake southwest of Cullman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
A teenager is in custody and charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are still on the scene of an accident in Arab.More >>
Decatur city officials say recycling costs should be paid by the customer, not the city.More >>
Police responded to a shooting in NW Huntsville around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
The lawsuit is asking for $14 million in damages and a third-party review of safety protocol.More >>
The manufacturer has determined the cause of the Ohio State Fair incident.More >>
