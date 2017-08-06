Teen who drowned at Lewis Smith Lake identified

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a 16-year-old drowned on Lewis Smith Lake southwest of Cullman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Marine Patrol Troopers are investigating a drowning on Lewis Smith Lake that occurred today around 6:30pm. (1/2) — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) August 6, 2017

The 16 year-old victim was recovered from the water. Nothing further is available. (2/2) — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) August 6, 2017

The victim has been identified as Thomas Lee Bales of Mississippi. Bales was reportedly a member of a church group that was visiting the lake.

