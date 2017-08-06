Teen drowns at Lewis Smith Lake - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Teen drowns at Lewis Smith Lake

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a 16-year-old drown on Lewis Smith Lake southwest of Cullman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Nothing further is Marine Patrol Troopers investigate. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly