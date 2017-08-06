Manhunt for Decatur Work Release escapee underway - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Michael Parker (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections) Michael Parker (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

A manhunt is underway after an inmate managed to escape from the Decatur Work Release Center.

40-year-old Michael Parker was flagged as missing around 1:50a.m. Sunday.

Authorities do not yet know how Parker escaped.

Parker was last seen wearing a gray and green baseball hate, blue t-shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and black and red tennis shoes.

He was serving time for a robbery out of Baldwin County.

You are urged to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825 if you have any information on Parker's whereabouts.
 

