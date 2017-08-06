Escaped Decatur work release inmate captured in TX

The manhunt is over for the inmate who escaped the Decatur Work Release Center on Sunday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms 40-year-old Michael Parker was arrested in arrested at a traffic stop in Refugio, Texas at about midnight.

Parker was serving serving a 17-year sentence on a 2011 conviction for first-degree robbery in Baldwin County.

He now faces charges for the escape.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48