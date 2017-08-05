Teen in serious condition following Bridge Street shooting - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Teen in serious condition following Bridge Street shooting

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Monaco following shooting (Source: Haley Moore) Monaco following shooting (Source: Haley Moore)
Police on the scene at Bridge Street (Source: WAFF) Police on the scene at Bridge Street (Source: WAFF)
Police gathered where victim was shot (Source: Haley Moore) Police gathered where victim was shot (Source: Haley Moore)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A teenager is seriously injured following a shooting outside a Huntsville movie theater.

Police responded the area around Monaco Pictures, located in the Bridge Street Shopping Centre, around 9:30p.m. to reports of a shooting. A male teenager was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. He is in serious condition.

Police report the suspect and victim knew one another. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses report hearing three to four gunshots outside the entrance to the theater.

