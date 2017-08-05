Teen in serious condition following Bridge Street shooting

A teenager is seriously injured following a shooting outside a Huntsville movie theater.



Police responded the area around Monaco Pictures, located in the Bridge Street Shopping Centre, around 9:30p.m. to reports of a shooting. A male teenager was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. He is in serious condition.



Police report the suspect and victim knew one another. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses report hearing three to four gunshots outside the entrance to the theater.

A witness inside bridge street movie theater says he never thought this would happen here @waff48 pic.twitter.com/FshKmq4jHr — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) August 6, 2017

