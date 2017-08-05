Bridge Street shooting suspect charged with first-degree assault

Police gathered where victim was shot (Source: Haley Moore)

Police on the scene at Bridge Street (Source: WAFF)

A teenager is in custody and charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.

The 15-year-old reportedly shot a 16-year-old male just outside the Monaco theater around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police reported Sunday morning that the victim is expected to survive.

The 15-year-old turned himself in to authorities shortly after the shooting.

Police are not releasing names since the alleged shooter and victim are juveniles.

Authorities say the suspect and victim knew one another.

Witnesses report hearing three to four gunshots outside the entrance to the theater.

A witness inside bridge street movie theater says he never thought this would happen here @waff48 pic.twitter.com/FshKmq4jHr — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) August 6, 2017

