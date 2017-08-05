Bridge Street shooter in custody; victim expected to survive - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

breaking

Bridge Street shooter in custody; victim expected to survive

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Monaco following shooting (Source: Haley Moore) Monaco following shooting (Source: Haley Moore)
Police on the scene at Bridge Street (Source: WAFF) Police on the scene at Bridge Street (Source: WAFF)
Police gathered where victim was shot (Source: Haley Moore) Police gathered where victim was shot (Source: Haley Moore)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A teenager is in custody following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.

The 15-year-old reportedly shot a 16-year-old male just outside the Monaco theater around 9:30p.m. Saturday.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police report Sunday morning that the victim is expected to survive.

The shooter turned himself to authorities shortly after the shooting.

Police are not releasing names since both the shooter and victim are juveniles.

Authorities say the suspect and victim knew one another.

Witnesses report hearing three to four gunshots outside the entrance to the theater.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly