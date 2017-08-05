BREAKING: Shots fired at Bridge Street Town Centre

We have early reports of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre.More >>
A man was killed Saturday in a fiery early morning crash in Lauderdale County.More >>
A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Brandon Town Rd. early this morning.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.More >>
After two years, a Madison County grand jury has indicted a husband and wife in the deaths of his other wife and four family members.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.More >>
