Car overturns on Sparkman Dr. - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
A car heading south on Sparkman Dr. this afternoon crashed outside of Executive Plaza. 

The driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned into a drainage ditch. 

Firefighters, HEMSI and police all responded to the scene. 

No one was injured in the accident. 

