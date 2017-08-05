One killed in early morning wreck in Lauderdale County

A man was killed Saturday in a fiery early morning crash in Lauderdale County.More >>
A man was killed Saturday in a fiery early morning crash in Lauderdale County.More >>
A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Brandon Town Rd. early this morning.More >>
A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Brandon Town Rd. early this morning.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.More >>
After two years, a Madison County grand jury has indicted a husband and wife in the deaths of his other wife and four family members.More >>
After two years, a Madison County grand jury has indicted a husband and wife in the deaths of his other wife and four family members.More >>
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society has its share of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. The shelter also provides a safe place for more unusual small animals.More >>
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society has its share of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. The shelter also provides a safe place for more unusual small animals.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Hours after a 6-year-old was shot to death in Gulfport, his 16-year-old brother has been charged with manslaughter.More >>
Hours after a 6-year-old was shot to death in Gulfport, his 16-year-old brother has been charged with manslaughter.More >>
When the total solar eclipse hits in a couple weeks, you'll need to have legit glasses to view it to protect your eyes. But what about our animals' eyes?More >>
When the total solar eclipse hits in a couple weeks, you'll need to have legit glasses to view it to protect your eyes. But what about our animals' eyes?More >>