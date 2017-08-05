One killed in early morning wreck in Lauderdale County

A man was killed Saturday in a fiery early morning crash in Lauderdale County.

According to our news gathering partners at the Times Daily, the 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m.

The accident occurred on Lauderdale 85, north of Florence in the Cloverdale community.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, reportedly ran his vehicle off the roadway, striking two trees before spinning out and bursting into flames.

Nothing further as Alabama State Troopers investigate.

