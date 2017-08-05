Huntsville man killed in Lauderdale County wreck

Huntsville police say a man went to a south Huntsville home to offer help to an elderly lady but tried to kill her instead.More >>
The manhunt is over for the inmate who escaped the Decatur Work Release Center on Sunday.More >>
A man was killed in a fiery crash in Lauderdale County early Saturday.More >>
On Monday a Collinsville man was arrested after Etowah County authorities say he exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl and attempted to lure her into his vehicle.More >>
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society has its share of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. The shelter also provides a safe place for more unusual small animals.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
A Robeson County man is facing murder charges in connection to a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two teens from Wilmington earlier this year.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
Huntsville police say a man went to a south Huntsville home to offer help to an elderly lady but tried to kill her instead.More >>
