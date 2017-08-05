Huntsville man killed in Lauderdale County wreck

A man was killed in a fiery crash in Lauderdale County early Saturday.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Lauderdale County 85, about 10 miles north of Florence in the Cloverdale community.

Alabama State Troopers say a GMC pickup left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers later identified him as 33-year-old Jeffrey Tyler Mecke of Huntsville.

