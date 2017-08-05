Man rams Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter with truck twice in two days

Earlier this week the Friends of Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter Volunteer Team posted to Facebook about a disturbing incident that took place at the shelter.

The account from the original post:

ATHENS LIMESTONE ANIMAL SHELTER BUILDING HIT TWICE BY SAME MAN, TRYING TO RECLAIM HIS DOG. The shelter has had a very eventful week this week. On Monday, a man in a truck, comes flying into the shelter parking lot and runs into the building. It his the corner of the building. Cats were out in the cat patio, but fortunately, none were injured, and none escaped. The man was coming to pick up his dog, but was not able to pick it up at that time. On Tuesday, the man comes flying into the shelter parking lot again, and once again, hits the building. This time damaging the outside kennels where the small dogs get their exercise, and outside time. Again, the shelter got lucky, that their were no dogs in the kennels at time of impact. At the moment neither of these locations can be used. The man still has not gotten his dog. The Saga continues....Stay Tuned in...

The story attracted a lot of attention on Facebook and they provided an update with additional details, clarifying the post wasn’t a specific attempt to raise money.

They report the man’s insurance will be covering the structural damage he caused. But in the meantime, dogs at the shelter are suffering without an outside area accessible for exercise and to do their business.

Although they aren't making a plea for direct donations, the shelter is looking for new foster homes until the repairs are complete.

We do need additional foster homes if anyone would like to foster until the repairs are complete. The shelter tried to use a kennel to repair o for use until repairs. Now it is waiting game with insurance. If you would like to foster, please contact the shelter at 256-771-7889.

For more information on the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter, visit their Facebook page.

