Man rams Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter with truck twice in two days

A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Brandon Town Rd. early this morning.More >>
A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Brandon Town Rd. early this morning.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.More >>
After two years, a Madison County grand jury has indicted a husband and wife in the deaths of his other wife and four family members.More >>
After two years, a Madison County grand jury has indicted a husband and wife in the deaths of his other wife and four family members.More >>
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society has its share of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. The shelter also provides a safe place for more unusual small animals.More >>
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society has its share of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. The shelter also provides a safe place for more unusual small animals.More >>
Scottsboro police have arrested a man who is charged with six counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.More >>
Scottsboro police have arrested a man who is charged with six counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
The brother of a six year old boy who was shot Friday night has been arrested in the child's death.More >>
The brother of a six year old boy who was shot Friday night has been arrested in the child's death.More >>
General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide.More >>
General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide.More >>