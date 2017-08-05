Pedestrian struck in early morning accident on Jordan Ln.

A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Brandon Town Rd. early this morning.

The male victim was found unconscious but breathing when first responders arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m.

The male driver of the car that struck the victim was detained for questioning.

Nothing further as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48