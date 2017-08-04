Downed power lines blocking traffic on Memorial Parkway - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

First Alert Weather Day

Downed power lines blocking traffic on Memorial Parkway

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Downed power lines are blocking traffic on Memorial Parkway around University Drive.

Huntsville police say northbound and southbound lanes are closed from Oakwood Avenue to Interstate 565. They are workign on the problem.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly