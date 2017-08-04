Lowe's donates carbon monoxide detectors to Decatur Police Department

Another north Alabama police department is protecting their officers from potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

Several officers across the country have gotten sick because of carbon monoxide leaks associated with the police version of the Ford Explorer. One crashed their vehicle in Massachusetts.

The Decatur Police Department has 23 Ford Explorers in their fleet. All of those patrol SUVs now have carbon monoxide detectors, free of charge, thanks to a business.

The problem with the Explorer, according to Ford, is that drilling in order to install equipment needed for police use is allowing carbon monoxide to leak. The Decatur Police Department gets theirs prewired from the factory, so they think their Explorers are OK. But to be safe, the fleet supervisor went to the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Decatur to check out carbon monoxide detectors for the vehicles. Lowe's ended up donating 25 detectors to the department, enough for all of their Explorers with two to spare.

"This is one of those opportunities for them to reach back, and we appreciate them doing that. It's just going to be a huge help to us, and I'm sure it's a huge morale booster for our officers in the street to know someone out there was concerned about their safety and wants to do something to help," said Lt. Proncey Robertson.

Robertson expressed thanks to Joey Williams, the assistant manager at Lowe's, who decided they should donate the carbon monoxide detectors to the department.

