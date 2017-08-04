13-year-old missing in Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Ashlyn Richards. Sheriff Gene Mitchell said she was reported as a runaway from the Speake community on Wednesday. She was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a light blue crop top-style T-shirt with “SAVAGE” in silver lettering, blue denim skinny jeans and Converse-style shoes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds. She has blonde hair with pink dyed streaks.

Mitchell said the available information suggests she is a runaway, and a juvenile pickup order has been issued. He said Richards’ safety and well-being is a major concern, a would be expected with a runaway.

Anyone with information on Richards’ whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48