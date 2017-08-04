Gov. Ivey visits the Shoals

Gov. Kay Ivey visited the Shoals as part of her Listen, Learn, Help and Lead Tour. (Source: WAFF)

Gov. Kay Ivey made multiple stops throughout Florence and Muscle Shoals as part of her Listen, Learn, Help and Lead Tour.

Friday's stop in the Shoals is just one of 11 community listening tours she's having around the state. Her purpose of the trip was to learn and help.

"So I'm here to see and listen now that we've steadied the ship. It's time to steer the ship so what direction should we go in, what's working and what's not working," Ivey said.

She said she was impressed with the way the Shoals strives to enhance the region's economic stability.

“This whole area is committed to workforce development. They realize that no matter how hard you work or whatever else you do, you cannot attract top companies unless you have a well-trained and well-educated workforce,” Ivey said.

She sat down with local government and business leaders to hear their concerns and needs. She also stopped at the site of the new North Alabama Medical Center, the University of North Alabama's environmental sciences building, North American Lighting and the proposed agricultural center site.

Ivey handed over a check to the Lauderdale County commissioners for $4 million to help build a $40 million agriculture multipurpose center.

"I grew up on a family farm and I clearly know the importance of agriculture and its huge in our state, so we need to do everything we can to protect it and advance it. Bout workforce development, which will be a part of this, will be an asset to this whole region and that's what's exciting," she said.

It has been a great day touring the Shoals area and hearing the successes and challenges of this area. Now it's time to help! #IveyLLHLTour pic.twitter.com/ZHoGzspFDu — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) August 4, 2017

"When we sat down and talked to her, she is very receptive. She knows that economic development and workforce development go hand in hand," said Sen. Tim Melson. He hopes to break ground on the agricultural center in less than six months so the facility will be open in two years.

The decision on whether or not Ivey will run for governor in the next election is still up in the air.

"I'm trying my best to govern at the moment, be sure the ship is steady and find out what direction to take the state, but I'll make that decision in due time," she said.

