Unusual animals up for adoption after ending up in AL shelters

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society has its share of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. The shelter also provides a safe place for more unusual small animals.

"Right now we have two guinea pigs and a rabbit we're looking for homes for," said Stephanie Wilson with the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. Wilson says smaller animals end up in the shelter more often than most people think.



"I think most of the time they're impulse purposes and people don't think it through or research the pet or the pet life span," said Wilson. "We've had sugar gliders before. We will get requests to bring in chinchillas. We recently had two parakeets that were adopted."

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society works to get every animal a home. They even work to prevent the overpopulation issue in some breeds. "For the rabbits and the guinea pigs we do spay and neuter them prior to adopting them out because we don't want them having anymore babies," said Wilson.

The shelter will take in most small animals, with a few exceptions. "We'll take birds, we'll take reptiles, and we'll basically take any small animal except wildlife and equines like horses and pigs and things like that," adds Wilson.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is participating in the 2017 Clear The Shelters event. Nine animal shelters across north Alabama are a part of the August 19 pet adoption program. WAFF 48 will be at all nine shelters.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48