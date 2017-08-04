Atlanta Falcons' 2017 preseason football games to air on WAFF 48

Pro-football season is fast approaching and the Atlanta Falcons are getting ready to fly onto your television screen.
Coming up in August, the Falcons will make hold four preseason games that you'll be able to catch on WAFF 48.
PRESEASON SCHEDULE:
The Falcons will be playing inside the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Last piece of the field going in at @MBStadium!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 30, 2017
WE. CANNOT. WAIT. pic.twitter.com/ziFMOF9Hj7
WAFF 48 will air a preseason special outlining the team's upcoming season on Sunday, August 6 at 4:30p.m. on WAFF 48.
