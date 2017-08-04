SLIDESHOW: Alabama has 8th worst school system nationally, study - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

SLIDESHOW: Alabama has 8th worst school system nationally, study finds

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
A recent analysis of public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia placed Alabama No. 44 out of 51, making them the 8th worst school system in the country.

The quality of public education is generally measured using traditional metrics such as academic outcomes or funding. WalletHub’s analysis digs deeper to create a more comprehensive picture.

In addition to academic performance in class and standardized testing, factors such as safety, class size, and the qualifications of teachers were also taken into consideration.

Alabama by the numbers: 

  • 50th – Math test scores
  • 43rd – Reading test scores
  • 42nd – Student-teacher ratio  
  • 22nd – Median SAT score
  • 46th – Median ACT score
  • 19th – Percent of licensed/certified public K-12 teachers
  • 40th – Percent of threatened/injured high school students

Click here for the full rankings.  

