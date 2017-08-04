SLIDESHOW: Alabama has 8th worst school system nationally, study finds

A recent analysis of public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia placed Alabama No. 44 out of 51, making them the 8th worst school system in the country.

The quality of public education is generally measured using traditional metrics such as academic outcomes or funding. WalletHub’s analysis digs deeper to create a more comprehensive picture.

In addition to academic performance in class and standardized testing, factors such as safety, class size, and the qualifications of teachers were also taken into consideration.

Alabama by the numbers:

50th – Math test scores

– Math test scores 43 rd – Reading test scores

– Reading test scores 42 nd – Student-teacher ratio

– Student-teacher ratio 22 nd – Median SAT score

– Median SAT score 46 th – Median ACT score

– Median ACT score 19 th – Percent of licensed/certified public K-12 teachers

– Percent of licensed/certified public K-12 teachers 40th – Percent of threatened/injured high school students

