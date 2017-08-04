Bigamist couple indicted in 2015 family murder case

After two years, a Madison County grand jury has indicted a husband and wife in the deaths of his other wife and four family members.

Christopher Henderson and Rhonda Carlson are indicted in the murders of five family members, including children. Authorities say they shot and stabbed them before setting the St. Clair Lane house on fire in August 2015.

Carlson is charged with 18 counts of capital murder. Henderson has 19 counts.

At the time, Henderson was married to both Carlson and one of the victims. Kristen Henderson was pregnant with his baby when she was murdered. The unborn child is included as a murder victim.

Three others in the house were also murdered. They were Kristen Henderson's 8-year-old son, Clayton Chambers, her mother, Jean Smallwood, and her 1-year-old nephew, Eli Sokolowski.

The house with the bodies inside was engulfed in flames when authorities arrived.

The couple was immediately identified as suspects and quickly captured. Surveillance video showed them entering the house with a gas can then leaving just before it went up in flames.They also found a gun in Carlson's truck.

Court documents show that Christopher and Kristin Henderson were in the middle of getting a divorce. She had also filed a restraining order against Henderson.

Prosecutors declined comment on the indictment because of the magnitude of this case.

