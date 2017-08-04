Scottsboro man charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse

Following up on a report, the Scottsboro Police Department recently investigated a man accused of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

A warrant was subsequently issued for Eric Raoul Emery, 45, who was arrested in the 400 block of Taylor St. in Scottsboro on August 3.

Emery has been charged with one count of 1st-degree rape and 1st-degree sodomy, and two counts each of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Emery is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $120,000 bond.

