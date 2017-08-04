Investigation after body found in pool at Huntsville apartment complex

Investigation after body found in pool at Huntsville apartment c - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
The body of a man was found in the pool of the Ascent Jones Valley apartments in south Huntsville around 6:30 a.m. Friday. 

Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the 23-year-old man drowned. 

Police are ruling the death a suicide. 

