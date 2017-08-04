Investigation after body found in pool at Huntsville apartment complex

Scottsboro police have arrested a man who is charged with six counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.More >>
Scottsboro police have arrested a man who is charged with six counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.More >>
Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the 23-year-old man drowned.More >>
Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the 23-year-old man drowned.More >>
There are growing concerns among police departments across the country, as well as the Ford Motor Co. about high levels of carbon monoxide in department issued Ford Explorers.More >>
There are growing concerns among police departments across the country, as well as the Ford Motor Co. about high levels of carbon monoxide in department issued Ford Explorers.More >>
Several parents said Thursday that issues with bus routes have continued during the first two days in the the 2017-18 school year for Huntsville City Schools.More >>
Several parents said Thursday that issues with bus routes have continued during the first two days in the the 2017-18 school year for Huntsville City Schools.More >>
A Madison County judge has sentenced a Huntsville man to 20 years in prison for killing his 3-year-old son in 2013.More >>
A Madison County judge has sentenced a Huntsville man to 20 years in prison for killing his 3-year-old son in 2013.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Authorities are waiting on a coroner's report before considering upgrading the charges.More >>
Authorities are waiting on a coroner's report before considering upgrading the charges.More >>