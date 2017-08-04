FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: Morning commute

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama until 7:30 a.m.

6:10 a.m. - A water rescue is being conducted on Pulaski Pike at Patterson Lane in Toney. Use Beaver Dam Road as an alternate route. Another water rescue is being conducted in Limestone County at Harvest Road and Turner Lane. Use East Limestone Road as an alternate route

5:51 a.m. - Flooding on several Madison County roadways west of Highway 231. Use extreme caution.

[READ MORE: Roads impacted by flooding in Madison County]

