Hartselle approves three-year contract for superintendent

Just moments before the vote to offer Dee Dee Jones a three-year contract to serve as superintendent of Hartselle City Schools, board member Dr. James Joy joked that it was her final opportunity to bail.

“I’m in,” she said with a smile.WA

Following the short exchange, a unanimous school board approved a contract that will pay Jones $138,500 annually.

She also will receive a $500 monthly vehicle allowance, 15 paid vacation days, the same insurance coverage as other employees and be entitled to any state raises employees receive.

Jones, 50, will be the second-highest paid superintendent in Morgan County behind Michael Douglas, who makes $182,000 annually as superintendent of Decatur City Schools.

Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins makes $126,000 annually.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48