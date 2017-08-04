Developer adding two buildings to SouthPoint Business Park to meet demand

Demand is brisk for industrial and warehouse space near the Interstate 65 and 565 interchange, and an out-of-state business is working to meet it in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

Before last November, The Hollingsworth Companies had two buildings in its SouthPoint Business Park that were leased and another two available for tenants. Now, all four are either under lease or sold, so the company is expanding its inventory in the park.

"We're putting in two more buildings, to meet the demand," said Tom Mann, the company’s senior vice president of industrial development.

The Clinton, Tennessee-based industrial real estate developer and construction firm broke ground last month on its sixth industrial building project in SouthPoint. That 108,960-square-foot steel speculative building, suitable for warehouse or manufacturing space, is expected to be completed in December, according to Mann, and a 252,000-square-foot steel building is to be finished in November.

The steel is up and the outside shell is on the 252,000-square-foot building, Mann said. “Footings have been poured (for the 108,960-square-foot building) and the next step is to put up steel,” he said. The steel work is expected to start Aug. 11.

