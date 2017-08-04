Warm temps lead to mold issue at Moulton Elementary School

The summer heat wave that gripped our state over the past month might have had some unexpected consequences at Moulton Elementary School.

The institutions in the Lawrence County school system’s contract with Schneider have their thermostats controlled by the company.

During the summer when few if any people are in the buildings the air is left off in order to save money.

This lack of air control combined with soaring outside temperatures are the likely culprit behind several classrooms at MES growing mold on certain surfaces, namely carpet or rugs in said rooms.

According to superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith the mold issue arose only in a “few” classrooms in one building at Moulton Elementary and did not occur at any other schools in the county.

