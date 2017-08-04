Warm temps lead to mold issue at Moulton Elementary School

Several parents said Thursday that issues with bus routes have continued during the first two days in the the 2017-18 school year for Huntsville City Schools.More >>
A Madison County judge has sentenced a Huntsville man to 20 years in prison for killing his 3-year-old son in 2013.More >>
There are growing concerns among police departments across the country, as well as the Ford Motor Co. about high levels of carbon monoxide in department issued Ford Explorers.More >>
A top prosecutor in Huntsville will serve as a U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.More >>
Huntsville police say one of their officers was injured by a moving car during an arrest Wednesday morning.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
Biologists at the commission captured the poor thing with a net. They suspect it was poisoned.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
A Lubbock woman has been arrested and is facing charges of abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state jail felony, after being accused of leaving her 7-year-old child in a locked car.More >>
