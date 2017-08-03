Huntsville parents say bus issues continue into new school year

Several parents said Thursday that issues with bus routes have continued during the first two days in the the 2017-18 school year for Huntsville City Schools.

Parents reported pickup and d rop off times that were way off schedule, forcing them to take their kids to school. The school system's spokesman, Keith Ward, said the district is aware of the bus issues. He said it is a problem they have looked at over the summer, adding that the kinks should be worked out in the next few days.

One mom who did not want her identity revealed said it isn't right that she and her child don't know what will happen Friday morning.

"It's been horrible for the last two days. I mean, from being late to work to looking for your child after, you know, they're supposed to be home," she said.

She said her daughter, who attends Williams Middle School, has been picked up late in the morning and brought home late after school.

"This should be worked out in the upcoming days," Ward said.

He said the school system is working with Durham School Services, the company contracted to handle transportation, to fix the problems. Ward said feedback from parents is essential in doing that, and the best way to voice concerns is on the district's website in the transportation section.

"We're asking parents to use that comment form on the website that has a place to fill out that detailed information because that'll put it in our database and allow us to see how we can address that and fix it," he said.

As the school system works out the transportation issues, they want to remind parents that Durham has a bus tracker app that shows the location of your child's bus. For information about that, click here.

To fill out an online comment form, click here.

