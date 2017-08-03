Muslim family says Decatur McDonald's served them bacon

A Muslin family is claiming that employees at a McDonald's in Decatur put bacon in their food, even though Muslims customarily do not eat bacon for religious reasons.

The franchise owner said they are investigating the incident.

"We want to assure our customers that this was not an intentional act by our employees. We value every customer and strive to ensure all orders are accurately prepared and served. We are looking into the matter to understand what happened," said Rick Walter, the owner and operator of the McDonald's at 3342 Point Mallard Parkway.

The family told the Alabama Council on American-Islamic Relations that they ordered 14 McChicken sandwiches and found small strips of bacon on several of them, either on top of or underneath the chicken.

CAIR executive director Khaula Hadeed said the family reported it to the McDonald's staff, who said they didn't know how the bacon got in there.

CAIR is questioning if this was done intentionally. Hadeed said she doesn't believe it was an accident because of the way the bacon was put in the sandwiches and because it was in pieces rather than strips. She also said some of the family members were wearing traditional Muslim attire and headscarves when it happened.

"Everyone knows, most folks know that Muslims don't eat pork," she said. "This year alone, every single incident that has involved hate in some sharp or form with Muslims has involved bacon, which our organization, CAIR, has reported numerous times in the last couple of months."

Hadeed said CAIR has reached out to the restaurant to learn more about what happened. She said they also want to see surveillance video from the day of the incident.

