Muslim family says Decatur McDonald's served them bacon

Several parents said Thursday that issues with bus routes have continued during the first two days in the the 2017-18 school year for Huntsville City Schools.More >>
Several parents said Thursday that issues with bus routes have continued during the first two days in the the 2017-18 school year for Huntsville City Schools.More >>
A Madison County judge has sentenced a Huntsville man to 20 years in prison for killing his 3-year-old son in 2013.More >>
A Madison County judge has sentenced a Huntsville man to 20 years in prison for killing his 3-year-old son in 2013.More >>
There are growing concerns among police departments across the country, as well as the Ford Motor Co. about high levels of carbon monoxide in department issued Ford Explorers.More >>
There are growing concerns among police departments across the country, as well as the Ford Motor Co. about high levels of carbon monoxide in department issued Ford Explorers.More >>
A top prosecutor in Huntsville will serve as a U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.More >>
A top prosecutor in Huntsville will serve as a U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.More >>
Huntsville police say one of their officers was injured by a moving car during an arrest Wednesday morning.More >>
Huntsville police say one of their officers was injured by a moving car during an arrest Wednesday morning.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>