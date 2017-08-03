Florence police keeping carbon monoxide detectors in patrol Explorers

A Madison County judge has sentenced a Huntsville man to 20 years in prison for killing his 3-year-old son in 2013.More >>
There are growing concerns among police departments across the country, as well as the Ford Motor Co. about high levels of carbon monoxide in department issued Ford Explorers.More >>
A top prosecutor in Huntsville will serve as a U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.More >>
Huntsville police say one of their officers was injured by a moving car during an arrest Wednesday morning.More >>
Three separate companies are making a multimillion dollar investment that will create jobs in the Decatur area.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
