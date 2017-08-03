Florence police keeping carbon monoxide detectors in patrol Explorers

There are growing concerns among police departments across the country, as well as the Ford Motor Co. about high levels of carbon monoxide in department issued Ford Explorers. Several departments in north Alabama drive those vehicles. One of them is the Florence Police Department. And top brass there say they aren’t taking any chances with their fleet.

"Just today, the Florence Police Department purchased six more of these carbon monoxide detectors to put in all of their Ford Explorers to ensure that all of their officers are safe,” said Sgt. Robby Talcott.

Twelve Florence police vehicles are now equipped with the emergency devices to alert them if the colorless, odorless gas is in their car. It's something the officers asked for.

"The patrol cars are our offices. A good eight hours of that shift is spent in the car patrolling or writing reports and that sort of thing,” Talcott said.

Talcott said an email was sent out warning their officers to let the department heads know if they ever feel sick working in their cars and to immediately roll down the window.

The detectors will make a noise if levels reach 70 parts per million. Officials say if it reaches 200, the toxic fumes could cause serious injury.

So far, one of their vehicle's carbon monoxide alarms went off.

"He said it went off. He said he rolled his windows down and it immediately turned back off and did not go back off again and has not had an issue with it going off back again,” Talcott said.

Until federal regulators finish their investigation into the carbon monoxide complaints, the Florence Police Department plans to keep the detectors in working order.

"The safety and welfare of our officers is the first thing and most important thing for any of us in supervision. To make sure that the guys get to go home every night is the primary responsibility of what we do,” said Talcott.

For the time being, Florence police will keep the detectors in their vehicles.

