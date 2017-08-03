Huntsville man sentenced to 20 years for killing 3-year-old son

A Madison County judge has sentenced a Huntsville man to 20 years in prison for killing his 3-year-old son in 2013.

READ MORE: Huntsville man charged with son's murder

Prosecutors say Maurice Cartwright beat his son, Jeremyah, to death. The 3-year-old child suffered brain trauma and severe bleeding and showed signs of being choked.

READ MORE: Man charged with toddler abuse indicted for capital murder

Cartwright pleaded guilty to manslaughter, avoiding his capital murder charges. The judge issued the maximum sentence for manslaughter.

Cartwright's wife read a letter to the court written by Jeremyah’s brother. His brother said he misses him and that he also misses teaching Jeremyah about letters and colors.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann believes the family can now have closure.

"I think that they are at peace now that someone is being held accountable for his death. This whole process has been extremely difficult for them, and now to have someone accountable for Jeremyah’s death, I think does bring forth some closure,” said Gann.

Two doctors evaluated Cartwright for the trial. They found him to be intellectually disabled with an IQ of 73, which went into the jury's sentencing decision. The judge made it clear to Cartwright that the doctors report of him having an intellectual disability played no part in the sentencing.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48