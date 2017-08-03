World's Longest Yard Sale begins in DeKalb County

People from all over are coming to DeKalb County for the World's Longest Yard Sale.

This is the 30th year for the event. It runs from Gadsden all the way to the state of Michigan.

"I've been doing this for years and I look for a couple items. I look for cast iron cookware," said Gene Graham, who is visiting from Childersburg.

Graham has been making the trip to DeKalb County for the World's Longest Yard sale for years. Unfortunately, he hasn't found a piece of cast iron he likes just yet. But there are a lot of people who come to the area looking for that item that fits just them.

"Twenty-five to thirty-five thousand people that do not live here are coming through here during the yard sale," said DeKalb County tourism president John Dersham.

That's good news for Dersham, who said this is the single largest event for the county as far as sheer numbers for the four-day event. That means money that flows through area businesses.

"By the time they get to Fort Payne, they're ready to eat and drink and relax and go to the hotel swimming pool, so it's a very big tourism event for us," he said.

And good news for Graham. He's not going home empty-handed.

"I've got a little building I call the Cook Shack. I've got a big smoker in it. I collect pigs. I bought three today," said Graham.

The World's Longest Yard Sale ends on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48