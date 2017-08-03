Madison County prosecutor confirmed as US attorney

A top prosecutor in Huntsville will serve as a U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Jay E. Town has been confirmed by the Senate on Thursday. He will take office next week.

President Donald Trump nominated Town to the post on June 12.

“I am humbled and honored to continue to serve the great people of Alabama as United States Attorney for the Northern District,” Town said in a news release. “I am grateful for the special trust and confidence shown me by President Trump, Attorney General Sessions, Senator Shelby, Senator Strange, and all of those who supported me throughout this process. I inherit a very capable office and look forward to joining them in continuing to do great things.”

“I am confident that Jay Town will be an exceptional United States Attorney for Alabama’s Northern District. He is qualified and committed to upholding the rule of law. His confirmation in the Senate is great news for Alabama," said Sen. Richard Shelby.

Congratulations to Jay Town of Huntsville. He has been confirmed by the Senate as the next US Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) August 3, 2017

Town, 43, has been with the Madison County Sheriff's Office since 2005. Before that, he was a judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48