Guntersville industrial park now fiber-ready

An industrial complex in Marshall County is now fiber-ready. AT&T, along with area leaders, announced that Conner's Island in Guntersville now has gigabyte Internet service.

Jim Hargrove with AT&T said it was a project that began a few years ago and culminated on Thursday.

Local economic development officials said the park was named just a few years ago as a potential data site.

Thursday's announcement aids in the ability to market the site to prospective industrial and business prospects.

“Broadband has become as necessity to businesses as power, water, gas, sewer and everything else. You've got to have everything if you're going to be in the game,” said Marshall County economic development director Matt Arnold.

Hargrove said businesses will be able to hook up to the service at a minimal or no charge.

