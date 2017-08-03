Missing Marshall County man found - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Missing Marshall County man found

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Roger Jones (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office) Roger Jones (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A man reported missing in Marshall County on Wednesday has been found.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says Roger Jones was located at a vacant home on Butler Mill Road.

Jones suffers from dementia. He was transported to the hospital for observation.
 

