Marshall County Sheriff's Office need help finding man with dementia

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Roger Jones (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office) Roger Jones (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

On Wednesday night, Marshall County Sheriff's deputies received a report that a man with dementia was missing.

Investigators tell us Roger Dale Jones was recently diagnosed with dementia.

He left home walking Wednesday night and has not returned.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034. 

