North Courtland reinstates town clerk

After exiting a two-hour, five-minute executive session, North Courtland’s Town Council voted Wednesday night to reinstate the suspended town clerk.

While having no comment, Tabatha Bailey smiled when asked if she was glad to be back on the job.

Councilman Lee Langham made the motion to reinstate Bailey, who was suspended without pay by Mayor Riely Evans Sr. on Friday for what Evans said was insubordination. Evans said Bailey would be back at work this morning.

“Reinstating her was the right thing to do,” Langham said. “We have to learn to work together.”

Evans said he had given Bailey “one or two warnings” before suspending her.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48