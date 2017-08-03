Colbert County buses ready to roll

Aubry Kimbrough said all of the buses were at the schools and everything is ready for those big yellow machines to roll throughout Colbert County this morning picking up students.

“We’ve got everything ready to go. The buses will be rolling (this morning),” said Kimbrough, the director of the Colbert County Board of Education’s transportation department.

Classes in Colbert County, Muscle Shoals and Mars Hill schools resume today.

Lauderdale County begins Monday, and transportation director Kevin Creekmore said state inspectors have been doing last-minute checks on the buses.

“It’s crazy right now, trying to get everything done and get the buses out to the schools,” Creekmore said. “But we’ll be ready to roll out Monday morning.”

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said motorists need to be aware that school is starting back, which means more traffic, school traffic and lower speed limits in school zones.

Read more at the Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48