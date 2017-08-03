Plan to turn old Colbert County office into jail opposed

Two Colbert County commissioners have come out against a proposal to renovate the old Colbert County Office Complex on U.S. 72 for use as a new county jail.

The property, which used to house the county board of education and several other agencies, lies within Jimmy Gardiner's district in Tuscumbia.

The commission has reached out to a local architectural firm that would provide a detailed estimate of what it would cost to renovate the building as a jail. The commission has yet to approve a contract with Lambert Ezell Durham Architecture.

"I continue to be against a jail at the old county board of education building, and I have several reasons why," Gardiner said.

Gardiner said moving the jail to the U.S. 72 property would simply be "going from one old building to another old building."

