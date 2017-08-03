All lanes of Hwy 72 back open after nearby house fire

A house fire impacted traffic on a major interchange in Limestone County on Thursday morning.

All lanes of Highway 72 are now back open after one lane of Highway 72 eastbound was shut down near I-65 in Athens.

UPDATE: All lanes US-72 now back open. Fire crews still on scene at the house. — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) August 3, 2017

The call came in just before 3:30 a.m. about a structure fire at a house on Highway 72 just east of I-65.

Investigators believe the fire started on the back porch, spread to what looks like a garage and laundry room.

The Athens Fire Department was able to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to more rooms of the house.

NOW: 1 lane US-72 blocked just E of I-65. House fire, 2 rooms damaged. No injuries. Fire Marshal on scene investigating. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/J1NEhe9Qey — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) August 3, 2017

There is some damage to the roof and the gutters on the outside of the house, as well as smoke damage inside the house.

No one was injured.

