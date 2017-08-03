1 in custody after overnight chase in Huntsville

Huntsville police have at least one person in custody after an overnight chase.

The chase started just before 3 a.m. at Winchester Road and Blue Springs Road

Speeds hit 90 miles per hour at some points as the driver sped around several north Huntsville neighborhoods for about 10-15 minutes.

The car finally stopped north of Oakwood Avenue near Clayton Drive, where one person was taken into custody.

It is unclear if there’s a second suspect. At this time there is no word on why the driver ran, or what charges they’ll face right now.

