Missing Lawrence County teen found in SC

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office reports a missing teenager has been found safe after several weeks.

Investigators say 13-year-old Ashlyn Drewann Richards was found in Anderson County, South Carolina. Investigators said they received a tip on Monday that led them to an apartment complex there. They said she was unharmed and staying with a 17-year-old male.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said she ran away with the male. She was not abducted.

Lawrence County authorities were sent to South Carolina to bring her home.

She was reported missing on Aug. 2.

