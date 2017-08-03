Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing teen

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.

Investigators say 13-year-old Ashlyn Drewann Richards was last seen approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday at her home in the Danville/Speake community.

Anyone with any information please call the sheriff's office 256-974-9291.

