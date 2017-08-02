Kitchen Cops; 16 low performers, 4 for 2nd time in a row

After two years, a Madison County grand jury has indicted a husband and wife in the deaths of his other wife and four family members.More >>
After two years, a Madison County grand jury has indicted a husband and wife in the deaths of his other wife and four family members.More >>
Scottsboro police have arrested a man who is charged with six counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.More >>
Scottsboro police have arrested a man who is charged with six counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.More >>
Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the 23-year-old man drowned.More >>
Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the 23-year-old man drowned.More >>
There are growing concerns among police departments across the country, as well as the Ford Motor Co. about high levels of carbon monoxide in department issued Ford Explorers.More >>
There are growing concerns among police departments across the country, as well as the Ford Motor Co. about high levels of carbon monoxide in department issued Ford Explorers.More >>
Several parents said Thursday that issues with bus routes have continued during the first two days in the the 2017-18 school year for Huntsville City Schools.More >>
Several parents said Thursday that issues with bus routes have continued during the first two days in the the 2017-18 school year for Huntsville City Schools.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.More >>
Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Noted south Louisiana blues musician Kenny Acosta is accused of sexual assault of a minor. Acosta, 67, of Central, was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexual molestation of a juvenile.More >>
Noted south Louisiana blues musician Kenny Acosta is accused of sexual assault of a minor. Acosta, 67, of Central, was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexual molestation of a juvenile.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>