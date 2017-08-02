Kitchen Cops; 16 low performers, 4 for 2nd time in a row

This week, there are four previous Kitchen Cops low performers that got the chance to get off of the list during their reinspections, but all of them failed to earn the 85 or higher needed to get it done.

The Shoney's in Albertville scored an 81 last time. This time, the Marshall County Health Department handed them a 73. The inspector reports hot and cold food temperature violations. Fried chicken in a warmer wasn't warm enough, 9 degrees under the 135 degree requirement for hot-holding food. The inspector reports cut melon was nine degrees over the 41 degree requirement for cold-holding food.

Speedy Gonzales Tacos in Boaz scored a 78 last time and an 80 this time. The inspector reports a lack of date marks on chicken and tamales stored in a cooler to indicate when they would expire. They also lost points because lettuce was 16 degrees above the required temperature and tomatoes were 3 degrees off the mark.

El Sol King Pollo in Albertville scopred a 69. The inspector reports an employee wiped their hands on their apron and a cloth towel. They also lost points for not date marking food.

Y Mart Deli in Boaz, which is located at a Chervron gas station, is this week's lowest scorer with a 62. The Marshall County Health Department reports there were several hot and cold food items that were not within their respective mandated food temperature ranges.

Taqueria El Paisa in Decatur scored a 78. The Morgan County Health Department reports there was meat sitting out at 41 degrees below the temperature needed to prevent bacterial growth.

Santa Fe Cattle Co. in Albertville d ropped two points with an 81 for their reinspection. They lost points because employee drinks were stored above two food prep tables.

The Captain D's in Guntersville fell just one point short of getting off of the low performers list with an 84, four points better than last time. Their only critical violation was for a baked potato sitting at 13 degrees below the required hot-holding temperature.

Sappro Japanese Steakhouse Guntersville scored an 83. The inspector stored pasta was over the required cold-holding temperature by 18 degrees and crab meat was 6 degrees off the mark.

Char Burger in Guntersville scored an 84. The health department reports sliced tomatoes were six degrees over the required temperature.

Santa Fe Cattle Co. in Albertville d ropped two points with an 81 for their reinspection. They lost points because employee drinks were stored above two food prep tables.

The Captain D's in Guntersville fell just one point short of getting off of the low performers list with an 84, four points better than last time. Their only critical violation was for a baked potato sitting at 13 degrees below the required hot-holding temperature.

Sappro Japanese Steakhouse Guntersville scored an 83. The inspector stored pasta was over the required cold-holding temperature by 18 degrees and crab meat was 6 degrees off the mark.

Char Burger in Guntersville scored an 84. The health department reports sliced tomatoes were 6 degrees over the required temperature.

Ichiban Express in Albertville scored an 80. Several cold-holding food items were reportedly too warm.

Lucia's Cocina Mexicana in Athens scored an 82. The inspector reports chicken, beans, and rice in a walk-in cooler were six degrees were over the required temperature. The Limestone County Health Department also gave them a violation for food without date marks.

Paleteria La Michoacanita in Albertville scored an 81. They reportedly had several cold-holding food items what were over the required temperature.

The McDonald's on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville scored an 84. The Madison County Health Department reports the drink machine at the drive-thru had black mold growing on it.

Cherokee Ridge Country Club in Union Grove scored an 81. The inspector reports a can opener blade and the ice maker were not clean.

Store N' Deli in Florence scored a 78. The Lauderdale County Health Department reports there was mold on fountain drink heads.

Jeff's Mini Mart in Athens scored a 75. The health department reports the ice maker needed to be cleaned and that the walk-in cooler was running over the temperature required for cold-holding food.

La Michoacan In Albertville squeaked off of the low peformers list with an 86, a seven point improvement.

La Paloma in Albertville is off the low performers list, too, after the Haitian restaurants scored an 85, eight points better than last time.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48