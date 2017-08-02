3 companies plan major investments, 265 jobs in Decatur area

Three separate companies are making a multimillion dollar investment that will create jobs in the Decatur area.

On Wednesday, these companies asked for tax breaks and talked about their future in Morgan County. Between the three companies, 265 new jobs will be in Morgan County within the next three years.

Wolverine Tube, United Launch Alliance and Dynetics Inc. took different steps to invest at least $139 million into Morgan County. This will bring aerospace jobs, according to Morgan County’s Economic Development Association.

ULA and Dynetics presented their individual investment plans, and ULA announced production of the new Vulcan Rocket. A Wolverine Tube spokesperson said they company would reopen its former facility, which stopped production almost a decade ago. The company also presented a plan to bring back about 250 manufacturing jobs to produce rail cars, rooftops and aluminum bridges.

"This is the first step to securing each of their plans and making new investments, creating hundreds of jobs for the citizens of our area...I appreciate your favorable consideration, your service to this board. These are really good companies with some really good ideas. We appreciate their interest in investing and continuing to invest in Morgan County,” said Jeremy Nails with the Morgan County Economic Development Association.

The Decatur Industrial Board approved the tax breaks.

The projects proposed by Wolverine Tube and United Launch Alliance could kick off as early as this month.

