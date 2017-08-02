Crime Stoppers: Trailer theft caught on camera

Love thy neighbor. It's of the 10 Commandments. But in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers crime of the week, we have someone who helped their neighbor with a surveillance camera.

The home surveillance video comes from Highway 431 South in Huntsville on Jan. 1. The surveillance camera is at the next door neighbor’s home. And it shows two men stealing a 16 foot trailer that the victim parked at their home.

The trailer and the contents, including various walk boards and scaffolding, was worth more than $2,000.

The two crooks were wearing hoodies so their faces aren't very clear. But they were driving an 80s model Chevrolet pickup truck with an extended cab and long wheelbase. The truck also has a long, black stripe along the bottom.

If you know who did this, you're looking at up to $1,000 in reward money. All you have to do is make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or to see how to text or email your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

